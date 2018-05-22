Watch: LeBron James brushes off Celtics defenders to finish off Hail Mary play as Cavs even playoff series

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
Severe thunderstorm watches are in place.
Jacinda Ardern said the $100m "was not actually allocated to any specific project",
If the fuel price were to reach these heights, those most affected will be rural Kiwis and low-income families, says NZ Road Transport's Ken Shirley.
The reception at nearby Frogmore House was hosted by Harry's father Charles, the Prince of Wales.
Avnesh Sehgal often drove the then 15-year-old girl to meet clients. She was forced into sex for money over 1000 times during an 18 month period.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ