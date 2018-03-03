Watch: LeBron James bamboozles NBA defenders, threads ball through teammate's legs during around-the-back dribble move

J.J. Redick scored 22 points, Joel Embiid had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers delivered an in-person sales pitch to LeBron James by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-97 yesterday to end an 11-game losing streak against the Eastern Conference champions.

Ben Simmons scored 18 and Dario Saric 16, including a critical 3-pointer in the closing minutes, for the rising Sixers, who are 8-2 since Feb. 6.

James finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.