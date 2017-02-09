 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Watch: Knicks legend Charles Oakley get carried out during Knicks loss to L.A. Clippers following altercation

share

Sources:

Twitter/BleacherReport | Associated Press

Former Knicks star Charles Oakley was forcefully removed from his seats at Madison Square Garden and arrested after an altercation near team owner James Dolan.

The former NBA star was forcefully removed from Madison Square Garden and arrested after an incident near team owner James Dolan.
Source: Twitter/BleacherReport

Oakley shoved security guards before they pulled him away from his seat behind the baseline during the first quarter of the Knicks' 119-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers today.

Fans chanted "Oakley! Oakley!" in support of the popular power forward.

The 53-year-old Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988-98, helping them reach the NBA Finals, but has a poor relationship with the team because of his criticism of Dolan, the Madison Square Garden chairman.

"Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner," the Knicks wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon."

The NYPD said Oakley was arrested on three counts of assault, all third degree. He was being processed for a desk appearance and will be issued a summons to report back to court.

The altercation took place just a few rows behind the court during a stoppage in play as Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis was shooting free throws, and players from both teamsturned to watch.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who played with Oakley in New York, said the scene was "sad."

"That was tough for me to watch," Rivers added.

"Honest to God, if you could see, I took three steps. I swear I was going to run down there and then I thought, 'What the hell am I going to do?' But I didn't like that. That's my guy. So that was tough to watch from where I was standing."

Security was called to Oakley's seat after he was shouting at Dolan, sitting not far ahead in his usual seat in the first row behind the baseline.

Oakley shoved one security official in the face, though neither he nor any other arena staff threw any punches or pushed Oakley back, as players and tennis great John McEnroe looked on from his nearby seat.

"I stopped and then there was an inbounds play on the side. I turned around just in time as he was handing it to him and then there was a foul.

I walked back to catch the third, fourth and fifth rounds," Clippers forward Blake Griffin said. "It was crazy, man."

Oakley was handcuffed near an arena exit as he waited for police to arrive.

The 6-foot-8 Oakley was a rugged enforcer playing alongside Michael Jordan in Chicago and then Patrick Ewing on the Knicks teams of the 1990s. He has kept his tough-guy persona long after retirement, trading barbs with former rival Charles Barkley recently.

"He's the best teammate in the world. He really is," Rivers said. "Honestly, the players could see, that was a tough thing to watch. I've been in the league a long time and I've never seen a thing like that."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
The 54th Halberg Awards

LIVE: Mahe Drysdale wins sportsman of the year, Lisa Carrington wins sportswoman at 2017 Halbergs

00:32
2
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

01:49
3
The humble Olympian said despite never having won a Halberg Award she is happy supporting NZ’s greatest athletes.

Watch: Sixth time lucky? Lisa Carrington looking for her first ever Halberg Award tonight

00:09
4
The Racing 92 lock was in typical fine form when asked which of his Kiwi comrades he prefers to tackle at training.

Watch: 'He's a girl!' - Former All Black Ali Williams pulls no punches on his legendary Kiwi team mates

01:58
5
The Olympic gold medal winning duo spoke to 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville at the Halberg Awards.

Halberg Awards preview: A look at New Zealand sport's supreme awards night

The 54th Halberg Awards

LIVE: Mahe Drysdale wins sportsman of the year, Lisa Carrington wins sportswoman at 2017 Halbergs

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 54th Halberg Awards from Vector Arena, Auckland.

00:32
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

After testing positive for banned drugs 1 NEWS can confirm Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's B test has come back negative.

02:49
The police figures fly in the face of government claims that we're winning with war.

New figures go against government claims, suggest NZ losing war on P

A support group working to educate people about the dangers of P claim the government are losing their battle.


00:20
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.

01:00
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ