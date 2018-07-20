 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Basketball


Watch: Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams turned into comic book hero

share

Source:

OKC Thunder / Twitter

Corey Lewis has told the basketballer's life story in an exciting new way.
Source: OKC Thunder / Twitter

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:26
1
Whyte clearly tried to get under Parker’s skin in their Gloves are off interview.

Watch: Dillian Whyte calls Joseph Parker 'coward' to his face, says he 'let down' NZ and family

00:26
2
UFC president Dana Whyte sent a special video message to the Kiwi MMA fighter.

Watch: Celebrations as Kiwi fighter Kai Kara-France is admitted to UFC through personal video message from Dana White

3
Chiefs flanker Mitchell Karpik is tackled by Hurricanes winger Ben Lam during the Super 15 Rugby match - Chiefs v Hurricanes played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 13 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Mouth-watering Chiefs and Hurricanes encounter ahead as four NZ teams battle it out for semi-final spots

02:25
4
Samoa begins their campaign against Uganda tomorrow in San Francisco.

'Can't afford a slow start' - Samoa sevens coach Gordon Tietjens on World Cup chances

00:42
5
Whyte criticised Parker saying he had never had to dig deep in any professional fights.

Video: Steely Joseph Parker hits back at Dillian Whyte, drops hilarious 'facts' line ahead of London bout

01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update


02:24
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.

00:32
Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Watch: US rap superstar Kendrick Lamar poses for pics with lucky fans after Auckland gym workout

Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Police car generic.

Three men at large after aggravated burglary of Mt Maunganui home and police pursuit

The incident played out in the early hours of this morning.

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Say that again' - Trump invites Putin to White House to surprise of US National Intelligence Director

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today that Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington later this year.