Watch: Kevin Durant nails deep three-point dagger to secure Warriors' win over Cavs

This was not exactly the same shot from Kevin Durant.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals again, yes.

Left wing pull-up, yes.

Back in Cleveland, yes.

Final minute again, yes.

But this one was deeper than his dagger was a year ago — and it cut deeper as well. And on a night where Stephen Curry couldn't shoot and Klay Thompson wasn't much better, Durant put the Golden State Warriors on his slender shoulders and carried them to the brink of becoming back-to-back NBA champions for the first time.

Durant's 33-footer was the final act in his 43-point night, and the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the finals this afternoon to take a 3-0 lead in the title series for the second straight season. A year ago, his shot from a bit closer — 26 feet, officially — put the Warriors ahead to stay in what became a five-point win. This time, the longer one put Golden State up by six and sent fans starting to head toward the exits.

"Different game, different season, different feel," Durant shrugged afterward, knowing full well how similar it was to the one he hit last season and knowing what it means right now. "Just a different vibe around the team."

No, it isn't.

That team had a championship vibe. Soon, maybe Saturday, maybe not until Tuesday, this team will have the same.

This was why the Warriors needed Durant, and this is why Durant needed the Warriors. He was an elite player before he went to Golden State. He's now about to be a two-time champion because he went to Golden State. And it's a reminder to the rest of the NBA that when the free-agency shopping kiosks open on July 1, this is the team to be chasing.

They did not have a super regular season. They are a Superteam, without question.

To win any NBA Finals game, on the road, when LeBron James has a triple-double, when they trailed most of the night, when the deficit was as many as 13 early, when Curry and Thompson shot a combined 7 for 27 ... only a Superteam can pull that off.

For the record, Durant made every effort to defer the credit this afternoon. He didn't think his shot was the biggest of the game. He thought Curry's lone 3-pointer in 10 tries — one that put the Warriors up by four with 2:38 remaining — carried more weight, and he might have been right.

But Durant finished it off. The game. The season. The title, basically.