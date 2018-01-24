 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Watch: 'Keep being that force of nature' - Carmelo Anthony latest OKC star to praise in-form Steven Adams

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Another of Steven Adams' well-known teammates has praised the Kiwi centre for his sheer dominance rebounding at the offensive end of the court.

Adams currently leads the NBA in offensive rebounds per game - a stat that hasn't gone unnoticed by his team.
Source: OKC Thunder / Facebook

Carmelo Anthony went as far to call Adams a "force of nature" that has plenty of potential.

"I'd like for him to continue doing what he’s been doing on the offensive glass, being that force of nature down there," Anthony said after yesterday's training.

"It's hard guarding him with one guy in the paint. When the shot goes up - for him to still grab those offensive rebounds with two or three guys on him, that says a lot about him and what he’s capable of."

Anthony is the second all star in the Oklahoma City Thunder line up to praise Adams' rebounding abilities in the last week with Paul George saying last Friday the team feels more confidence shooting when he is on the court.

"It just feels like we can take any shot we want knowing Steve's going to go get it," George said.

"It allows us to be more aggressive. There's not many guys that physically can match up with him straight or athletically can jump with him. He's in a category of his own, honestly."

Adams currently leads the NBA in offensive rebounds per game where he is averaging five each match.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Nic Maddinson games James Faulkner an over to forget in the Sixers' five wicket win.

BBL batsman blasts 24 runs off single over with six-straight fours whipped to all corners of SCG

00:30
2
Nadal took a rare medical timeout to try and fix the issue but it became too much.

Rafael Nadal retires from Australian Open with leg injury midway through fifth set of thrilling quarter-final, Marin Cilic advances

00:22
3
Adams currently leads the NBA in offensive rebounds per game - a stat that hasn't gone unnoticed by his team.

Watch: 'Keep being that force of nature' - Carmelo Anthony latest OKC star to praise in-form Steven Adams

00:52
4
The three-time gold medallist gave an impassioned speech telling Larry Nassar the testimony of his victims will haunt him in prison.

Three USA Gymnastics board members resign after ex-team doctor charged over sex abuse

00:53
5
Jason Taumalolo's defection has had a flow-on effect, with 18 players turning their backs on NZ.

Young rugby league talent picking Tonga over New Zealand

03:39
Shaun Robinson says the extent of the government inquiry is "very encouraging".

Ministerial inquiry a chance to 're-boot our approach' to mental health, says foundation

The Mental Health Foundation's chief executive Shaun Robinson says the scope of the inquiry is "very encouraging".


05:05
Entertainment Correspondent Maude Garrett gives her thoughts from LA.

Shape of Water, Dunkirk front-runners as Oscars nominations released

Mudbound director of photography Rachel Morrison is the first woman nominated for best cinematography.

00:08
The waves never came, but Alaska Police in the town of Kodiak were not taking any chances.

Panicked locals evacuate after tsunami warning as 7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska

A widespread tsunami warning was issued, but then cleared, with Civil Defence agency saying there was no threat to NZ.

02:04
Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure which has been linked to tampons.

'Really shaking' - Hamilton teen tells of terrifying toxic shock syndrome scare linked to tampons

Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure.

01:44
Honey producers in Murchison are facing massive losses as they discover hundreds of dead hives in the area.

'I just about burst into tears' - devastation after poisoning kills thousands of bees near Nelson

Honey producers in Murchison are facing massive losses.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 