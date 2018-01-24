Watch: 'Keep being that force of nature' - Carmelo Anthony latest OKC star to praise in-form Steven Adams

Another of Steven Adams' well-known teammates has praised the Kiwi centre for his sheer dominance rebounding at the offensive end of the court.

Carmelo Anthony went as far to call Adams a "force of nature" that has plenty of potential.

"I'd like for him to continue doing what he’s been doing on the offensive glass, being that force of nature down there," Anthony said after yesterday's training.

"It's hard guarding him with one guy in the paint. When the shot goes up - for him to still grab those offensive rebounds with two or three guys on him, that says a lot about him and what he’s capable of."

Anthony is the second all star in the Oklahoma City Thunder line up to praise Adams' rebounding abilities in the last week with Paul George saying last Friday the team feels more confidence shooting when he is on the court.

"It just feels like we can take any shot we want knowing Steve's going to go get it," George said.

"It allows us to be more aggressive. There's not many guys that physically can match up with him straight or athletically can jump with him. He's in a category of his own, honestly."