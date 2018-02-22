 

Basketball


Watch: 'It's a sad feeling, but it's also really happy' - Kirk Penney announces retirement from brilliant basketball career

Source:

1 NEWS

The 37-year-old former NZ player says it's special to be able to end his career where it all began.
Source: 1 NEWS

