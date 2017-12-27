Watch: 'It's quite jolly, innit?' Festive Steven Adams reflects on OKC's Christmas Day win over Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams was fully in the festive spirit following his team's 112-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day in the US yesterday, describing the occasion as "jolly" while wearing some equally festive clothing.

Adams, who scored 15 points and 10 rebounds in the match, told reporters after the game there's still a lot to work on in certain areas but they were happy with the win.

"It's quite jolly, innit?" he said.

"Everyone's in good spirits - it's a fun time mate."

Russell Westbrook had 31 points and 11 assists to help Oklahoma City to its fifth straight victory.

Paul George scored 24 points and Carmelo Anthony added 20 for the Thunder, who shot 54.4 percent from the field.

James Harden led the Rockets with 29 points, but he made just 7 of 18 field goals. The league's leading scorer was coming off back-to-back 51-point games.

Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon each scored 20 points and Clint Capela added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Houston, which lost its third straight.