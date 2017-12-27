 

Basketball


Watch: 'It's quite jolly, innit?' Festive Steven Adams reflects on OKC's Christmas Day win over Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams was fully in the festive spirit following his team's 112-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day in the US yesterday, describing the occasion as "jolly" while wearing some equally festive clothing.

Adams, with a an ugly sweater to boot, added another double-double performance to his resume in the 112-107 win.
Adams, who scored 15 points and 10 rebounds in the match, told reporters after the game there's still a lot to work on in certain areas but they were happy with the win.

"It's quite jolly, innit?" he said.

"Everyone's in good spirits - it's a fun time mate."

Russell Westbrook had 31 points and 11 assists to help Oklahoma City to its fifth straight victory.

The Kiwi centre and OKC's three superstars were all in rhythm in the 112-107 win.
Paul George scored 24 points and Carmelo Anthony added 20 for the Thunder, who shot 54.4 percent from the field.

James Harden led the Rockets with 29 points, but he made just 7 of 18 field goals. The league's leading scorer was coming off back-to-back 51-point games.

Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon each scored 20 points and Clint Capela added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Houston, which lost its third straight.

Houston point guard Chris Paul was sidelined by a groin strain. The Rockets are 15-1 when he plays and 10-6 when he sits out.

