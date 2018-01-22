Watch: 'It's not fun bro, it's tiring!' Steven Adams admits keeping up with star teammate Russell Westbrook is hard yakka

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams is in red-hot form for the Oklahoma City Thunder at the moment, although he admits the strong season he's having hasn't come without it's share of hard work.

Adams posted 25 points along with 10 rebounds in yesterday's 148-124 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and said after the game his performances are mostly a reflection of knowing where to be on the court.

"I just run faster than the [opposition], pretty simple," he said.

"I'm honestly just looking at Russ and trying not to get in his way. He's real fast and he likes his lanes open and he doesn't need a screen in transition."

But Adams said while he makes sure he gives Westbrook space to work his magic, he still tries to set himself up for tip-ins or offensive rebounds if needed.

"It's not fun bro, it's tiring!

"It's so tiring, I don't like doing it!"