Watch: Inseparable duo of Steven Adams, Russell Westbrook combine for textbook assist and dunk

Russell Westbrook had 42 points and 10 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-110 this afternoon.

Alex Abrines scored nine of his 18 points during a pivotal 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter. The surge gave the Thunder a 100-87 lead with 9:18 left and New Orleans never got within eight points after that.

Enes Kanter, who hit a hook shot during that spurt, finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Steven Adams added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.