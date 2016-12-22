Watch: Inseparable duo of Steven Adams, Russell Westbrook combine for textbook assist and dunk

 

Russell Westbrook had 42 points and 10 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-110 this afternoon.

The Thunder stars carved open a lane to the rim against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Kiwi centre made sure to throw it down.
Alex Abrines scored nine of his 18 points during a pivotal 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter. The surge gave the Thunder a 100-87 lead with 9:18 left and New Orleans never got within eight points after that.

Enes Kanter, who hit a hook shot during that spurt, finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Steven Adams added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans. Jrue Holiday added 23 points and 10 assists, and Terrence Jones scored 21 points for the Pelicans, who've lost nine of 12.

