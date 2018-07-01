Watch: 'I'm here to stay!' NBA star Paul George announces he's re-signing with Thunder

The NBA free agency season is off to a fiery start with Paul George silencing rumours of a move to Los Angeles by confirming he's committed to signing a new deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

George, who was traded to the Thunder last year, was rumoured to be heading to the Lakers with his old contract expired.

However, George told fans while on stage with fellow all-star Russell Westbrook at a party thrown in his honour in Oklahoma City that isn't the case.

"I'm here to stay!"

George seemingly backed up that statement on his Instagram where he posted a picture with Westbrook stating the two had some "unfinished business".

George was a third of the "OK3" combo the Thunder created last year alongside Westbrook and former all star Carmelo Anthony.

In 79 games, he averaged 21.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Thunder.

The news means the Thunder will be able to keep together the starting five that finished fourth in the Western Conference this year, which also includes Kiwi centre Steven Adams.