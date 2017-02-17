 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Basketball


Watch: Howling Golden State star Draymond Green thrown out of NBA game after on-court tantrum over foul

Associated Press

Klay Thompson scored 10 of his 35 points during a big third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 109-86 yesterday.

The polarising forward got into heavy contact with DeMarcus Cousins before the refs called him for a foul which he very clearly didn’t agree with.
Source: NBA.com

Stephen Curry added 13 points and nine assists, and Kevin Durant had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Warriors bounced back from a loss in Denver two nights earlier to head into the All-Star break an NBA-best 47-9.

Thompson, Curry and Durant will represent the Western Conference in Monday's All-Star Game at New Orleans, along with teammate Draymond Green, who was ejected after picking up consecutive technical fouls in the second quarter.

DeMarcus Cousins, who will also play for Golden State coach Steve Kerr and the West, had 13 points and six assists for Sacramento. Matt Barnes added 15 points and Darren Collison scored 14.

Golden State looked like a team that could use the break before scoring 22 straight points in the third quarter to pull away.

Thompson, who topped 30 points for the fifth time this season, made a pair of 3-pointers and had two steals during the spurt. Durant added four points and Curry made a 3, then later lobbed a short pass to JaVale McGee for a dunk.

Durant added his own signature dunk in the fourth quarter to extend the margin to 101-69.

That was in sharp contrast to how poorly Kerr's team played earlier in the game.

The Warriors led for most of the first half before coming unraveled late and giving up seven consecutive points to end the second quarter.

Green's ejection was symptomatic of Golden State's sluggish start. He was hit with back-to-back technicals with 35.7 seconds left after being called for a foul on Cousins.

The Kings, who beat the Warriors in overtime on Feb. 4, couldn't capitalise and were outscored 42-15 in the third quarter.

