Watch: Hit or miss? NBA teams unveil new 'city edition' uniforms, full of bizarre and unique designs

The fourth and final uniform designs for most NBA teams has been unveiled today to mixed reactions from fans and players alike.

Sports company Nike took over as the apparel supplier this season for the NBA after signing an eight year deal two years ago, taking over from Adidas with the intent of "growing the game globally while applying the latest in technology to the design of our uniforms and oncourt products," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

That included new uniforms, with Nike announcing earlier this year teams would have four strips each - an 'association' and 'icon' edition which would serve as the generic home and away uniforms, and two others based on the players and fans of each team.

The final of those four uniforms - 'the city edition' - was released by Nike today.

The 'City Edition' Nike uniforms for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Source: Nike

"These designs honour the fans – those who, 41 times a year, take pilgrimage at their local arena, and whose passions help define each respective team's identity," the company said in a statement.

"The Nike NBA City Edition uniforms represent insights and emotion from the court to the upper deck to the cities' streets, in pursuit of a unique way to capture each team and its city in a way that respects the past and present of the clubs while also positioning them for the future."

But some fans aren't sold on the uniforms representing them - especially those from Oklahoma City and Cleveland.

"That's the type of thing you wear that gets you beat up," one OKC fan said.

"Terrible. Nike is really ruining the Jersey game," another Cavaliers fan wrote.