 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Watch: Hit or miss? NBA teams unveil new 'city edition' uniforms, full of bizarre and unique designs

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The fourth and final uniform designs for most NBA teams has been unveiled today to mixed reactions from fans and players alike.

The 'City Edition' Nike uniform is meant to represent the coming of a storm both on and off the court.
Source: OKC Thunder / Twitter

Sports company Nike took over as the apparel supplier this season for the NBA after signing an eight year deal two years ago, taking over from Adidas with the intent of "growing the game globally while applying the latest in technology to the design of our uniforms and oncourt products," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

That included new uniforms, with Nike announcing earlier this year teams would have four strips each - an 'association' and 'icon' edition which would serve as the generic home and away uniforms, and two others based on the players and fans of each team.

The final of those four uniforms - 'the city edition' - was released by Nike today.

The 'City Edition' Nike uniforms for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

The 'City Edition' Nike uniforms for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Source: Nike

"These designs honour the fans – those who, 41 times a year, take pilgrimage at their local arena, and whose passions help define each respective team's identity," the company said in a statement.

"The Nike NBA City Edition uniforms represent insights and emotion from the court to the upper deck to the cities' streets, in pursuit of a unique way to capture each team and its city in a way that respects the past and present of the clubs&nbsp;while also positioning them for the future."

But some fans aren't sold on the uniforms representing them - especially those from Oklahoma City and Cleveland.

"That's the type of thing you wear that gets you beat up," one OKC fan said.

"Terrible. Nike is really ruining the Jersey game," another Cavaliers fan wrote.

Teams will not wear the new threads until the new year.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The OKC star was on fire in the 124-107 win against Toronto.

Watch: Steven Adams leaves commentators speechless with epic dunk against Raptors

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:54
3
The Duco Events boss says Parker has a mental edge over Joshua.

Anthony Joshua 'making a big mistake' in agreeing Parker bout - David Higgins on title unification fight

00:28
4
The Aussie captain shelled a catch with Cook on 153, before England took the lead on day three.

Steve Smith drops clanger as Alastair Cook makes Australia hurt in Melbourne

00:25
5

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

00:25

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.

03:37
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master's Degree, his family finally feel settled into life as Kiwis.

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released

The line-up for Young and Senior New Zealander of the Year has also been released.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 