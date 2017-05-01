Watch: 'His tooth comes flying out!' Celtics star picks dislodged tooth off NBA court after gnarly elbow to head

Nothing it seems can stop Isaiah Thomas this postseason — be it pains big or small.

The All-Star led the Celtics to a first-round win over Chicago in a haze after learning the day before that series began that his younger sister, Chyna Thomas, had died in a car accident outside of his native Tacoma, Washington.

That pain persisted on the eve of Boston's second-round pairing with the Washington Wizards, when he flew cross-country to attend her funeral.

Then today's game brought the latest dose of adversity, when he had one of his front teeth dislodged after an early game collision. But as he's done all postseason, he continued to find a way to push through it.

Thomas had 33 points and nine assists as the Celtics made 19 3-pointers to beat the Wizards 123-111 and take a 1-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup.

"I got in at 4 am," Thomas said of his second flight to Washington in two weeks. "It's tough, but it's the playoffs so there are no excuses. I decided to play and I just tried to give it all for my team."

The Celtics star flew to the funeral with Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and assistant coach Jerome Allen.

During player introductions, Thomas pointed to the TD Garden rafters when his name was called.

Al Horford added 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Jae Crowder finished with career playoff-high 24 points.