Watch: 'He's a strong dude!' OKC's Paul George running out of compliments for 'different' teammate Steven Adams

NBA all-star Paul Goerge is running out of compliments for Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Steven Adams after the Kiwi produced another strong performance in yesterday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Adams was matched-up against all-star centre Joel Embiid in the Thunder's 122-112 win but continued to hold his own for the match, eventually posting 20 points and 13 rebounds - 10 of those rebounds coming at the offensive end.

Coach Billy Donovan said it's a reflection of the style Adams has honed this season.

"It wears people down, especially it wears down a guy like Embiid," Donovan said.

"I'm not saying [Embiid] played the game tired, but to have to block [Adams] out is fatiguing."

When George was asked what Adams does to wear down his match-ups, George admitted he was running out of words to use.

"You guys ask the same questions on a daily basis," George said. "What is it about Steven? He's strong. He’s a strong dude.

"Physically, he's capable of that wear and tear. He's just strong…It's hard to get positioning on Steve-O.

"He's different. That guy's different."