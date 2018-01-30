 

Basketball


Watch: 'He's a strong dude!' OKC's Paul George running out of compliments for 'different' teammate Steven Adams

NBA all-star Paul Goerge is running out of compliments for Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Steven Adams after the Kiwi produced another strong performance in yesterday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

After another gritty performance against the 76ers, George only had praise for the Big Kiwi.
Adams was matched-up against all-star centre Joel Embiid in the Thunder's 122-112 win but continued to hold his own for the match, eventually posting 20 points and 13 rebounds - 10 of those rebounds coming at the offensive end.

Coach Billy Donovan said it's a reflection of the style Adams has honed this season.

Oklahoma have eight consecutive wins in the NBA beating Philadelphia 122-112.
"It wears people down, especially it wears down a guy like Embiid," Donovan said.

"I'm not saying [Embiid] played the game tired, but to have to block [Adams] out is fatiguing."

When George was asked what Adams does to wear down his match-ups, George admitted he was running out of words to use.

OKC star Anthony wore Adams' furry hat, telling the big Kiwi to change up his fashion sense.
"You guys ask the same questions on a daily basis," George said. "What is it about Steven? He's strong. He’s a strong dude.

"Physically, he's capable of that wear and tear. He's just strong…It's hard to get positioning on Steve-O.

"He's different. That guy's different."

The Thunder will look to extend their current six-game winning streak against the Washington Wizards tomorrow at 1pm NZT.

