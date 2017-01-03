 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Watch: 'He scores again!' Steven Adams sets Thunder offence alight with blazing start in first quarter

share

Source:

FOX Sports Oklahoma

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 10 rebounds and rookie Malcolm Brogdon hit two free throws with eight seconds left, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks over the Oklahoma City Thunder 98-94 this afternoon.

The Kiwi centre dominated the Milwaukee Bucks’ defence early, scoring 12 points with emphatic dunks and classy hook shots.
Source: FOX Sports Oklahoma

With Milwaukee leading 96-94, Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook drove the lane, but Tony Snell deflected the ball off the Thunder guard's leg and the ball went out of bounds. The referees initially signaled the ball went off Snell, but after a video review, they reversed the call and gave Milwaukee possession.

Brogdon then was fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.

Westbrook led Oklahoma City with 30 points and six assists but made only 3 of 17 shots in the second half.

Antetokounmpo had five assists, including when he drove the lane and passed to John Henson for a layup, giving Milwaukee a 96-94 lead with 54 seconds to go.

Westbrook then missed a 27-foot 3-point attempt, but Milwaukee's Jabari Parker lost control of the ball with 14 seconds left, giving Oklahoma City another chance.

Steven Adams scored 20 points and Victor Oladipo added 18 for Oklahoma City, which had won five of six coming into the game.

Parker scored 19 points and Greg Monroe added 15 off the bench. Brogdon, making his third start, had 12 points but only made 3 of 12 shots.

Westbrook made six free throws in the third quarter but missed all eight of his field goal attempts, and Oklahoma City missed 11 consecutive shots while being outscored 29-16 to fall behind 79-72.

Westbrook had 18 points, four assists and two rebounds in the first half, and Oklahoma City led 56-50 at halftime. The Thunder opened their largest lead, 25-10, on a 3-pointer by Alex Abrines with 4:25 left in the first quarter.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Kiwi centre dominated the Milwaukee Bucks’ defence early, scoring 12 points with emphatic dunks and classy hook shots.

Watch: 'He scores again!' Steven Adams sets Thunder offence alight with blazing start in first quarter

00:32
2
Sandow's return to the NRL in 2017 could be in doubt after a video surfaced of the 27-year-old being caught up in a street brawl.

Chris Sandow NRL return fades amid alleged brawl

00:42
3
The ASB Classic top seed says she was rusty during her 6-3, 6-4 win over Pauline Parmentier but the weather is what truly surprised her.

'It was so windy out there' – Serena Williams gets first taste of unpredictable Kiwi weather during ASB Classic debut

00:30
4
The Australian opener reached the rare milestone off just 78 deliveries – and in true Warner fashion, he let everyone in Sydney know about it.

David Warner's blazing ton gives Australia upper hand on Day One of third Pakistan Test

00:29
5
The former All Black scored a crucial try in side's 17-11 win over Racing.

Video: Ma'a Nonu links up with Bryan Habana to score silky team try against Dan Carter's Racing 92

01:25
Neil Kay was two rows in front of the man who launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow passengers and crew on the United Airlines flight.

Video: 'The veins in his neck were showing through' - witness recounts man's angry outbursts on plane diverted to Auckland

Neil Kay filmed the passenger's homophobic and mysogynistic rants.

00:48
Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

Video: Meet Auckland Zoo's latest resident - a super cute baby giraffe

Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

00:27
Lucky tourists spotted a sperm whale, fur seals, dolphins and several marine birds during the first post-quake whale watching trip.

Pictures: Whale of a day! Tourists on Kaikoura's top tourist attraction treated to sight of whale close to boat

The Whale Watch operation was temporarily forced out of business after the 7.8 earthquake, but is now back in operation.

02:56
A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Government defends rubbish disposal methods amid calls for more regulation on landfill waste

Some experts say we're not doing enough to future proof the environment.

00:23
Five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery had a night to remember scoring a goal against Chelsea.

Five-year-old cancer patient wins Goal of the Month Award

Bradley Lowery took the field for Sunderland, scoring a goal against Chelsea during the warm-up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ