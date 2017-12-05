Watch: Golden State veteran and NBA official suspended after heated head-to-head exchange on court

The NBA has suspended Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston for one game and removed official Courtney Kirkland from the officiating rotation for a week because of an altercation during a game yesterday.

NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the suspensions Monday. He says Livingston will serve his suspension when the Warriors visit the New Orleans Pelicans.

VanDeWeghe says Kirkland's suspension runs from Monday night through Sunday and that he'll be eligible to officiate again on December 12.

Livingston and Kirkland bumped heads during the second quarter of the Warriors' victory at Miami. Livingston was assessed a technical foul and ejected for making contact with a game official.