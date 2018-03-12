 

Basketball


Watch: Fans left infuriated after disgusting foul in high school basketball game

The actions of a US high school player has left the basketball world stunned, cowardly pushing an opponent in mid-air as he attempted a dunk.

Hanover's Thomas Atkins was taken out in cowardly fashion by a Centralia player.
Source: Twitter/Dacey Hagedorn

In the Class 1A semi-final between Hanover and Centralia in Kansas, an incident in the third quarter left fans apoplectic with rage.

Hanover's Thomas Atkins broke away down court, setting himself for a dunk.

However, before he could get to the rim, an unidentified Centralia player proceeded to push Atkins in mid-air, sending him crashing into the stanchion.

For some reason, the referee did not eject the culprit, assessing the incident as just a foul.

Atkins was treated by medics, before bravely returning to the court later on.

The incident has gone viral on social media, gaining the attention of NBA stars, including Miami Heat's Dwayne Wade.

"S–t happens in competition but this kid walking away after pushing him and seeing how he fell was just heart less," Wade tweeted.

"Prayers up that the kid is okay."

