Watch: 'Where the f*** was help?!' OKC star explodes at Steven Adams after defensive shocker

In spite of Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams' heroics for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, the Rotorua native copped some serious flak from teammate Carmelo Anthony in yesterday's 122-112 loss to the Houston Rockets yesterday.

Carmelo Anthony was a tad miffed about this play in the Thunder’s 122-112 loss to Houston.
As Rockets guard James Harden made his way to the rim, the entire Thunder defence stood off the superstar, expecting him to pass to a team-mate.

Instead, Harden went it alone, gliding to the rim to score a simple basket, leaving Anthony furious with his Kiwi teammate.

"Where the f*** was help?!" he could be heard exclaiming in Adams' direction.

Despite the defensive lapse, Adams still produced a solid if unspectacular performance for the Thunder, with 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and an assist for his efforts.

