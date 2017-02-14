 

Watch: Crotch shot! NBA star EJECTED, Kings all-star goes nuts after attempt to grab his family jewels

Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Sacramento Kings, who beat the New Orleans Pelicans 105-99 for their third straight victory.

Kings centre DeMarcus Cousins set up a screen to block Buddy Hield before the Pelicans' defender's hand went a bit wayward.
The Kings assumed the lead late in the third quarter and never relinquished it in winning for the fourth time in five games. The Kings have won three straight games only one other time this season.

Cousins was in controversy again after the Kings' bigman got fired up with Pelicans guard Buddy Hield who seemingly attempted to grab his crotch after Cousins set an offensive screen for a pick and roll.

Hield's actions were considered a flagrant foul 2 which results in an automatic ejection.

The rookie guard said post-game it wasn't intentional.

"Nothing was intentional. DeMarcus sold it," he said.

"Then on slow-motion [replay], it looks worse than it is."

Darren Collison had 20 points and eight assists for the Kings.

Anthony Davis had 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, but was limited to 11 points following a huge first half. New Orleans has dropped eight of 10 games and is 7-19 on the road.

