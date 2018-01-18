 

Basketball


Watch: On-court scuffle erupts after fired-up NBA star put in a headlock by rival for throwing wild haymaker

With Bismack Biyombo and rookie Khem Birch providing boards and blocks, the Orlando Magic won for the first time in 2018.

Arron Afflalo and Nemanja Bjelica both missed the second half of the game between the Magic and Timberwolves after they were ejected.
Source: NBA League Pass

The duo combined for 26 rebounds and nine blocked shots in Orlando's 108-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves yesterday night.

But the win was soured by a confrontation in the first half, resulting in one player from each team getting thrown out of the game.

Magic guard Arron Afflalo and Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica were ejected with 7:58 left in the second quarter when they got into a fight while the game was being played.

Afflalo threw at least one punch in the fight, which came four minutes after both players had been assessed technical fouls.

"I don't want to feel like a victim here, that's part of the game," Bjelica said. "But he took a swing at me, and I was just trying to protect myself, first of all, and to calm him down because he was wild.

"I don't know what's wrong with that guy, but at that point I have to protect myself and my family."

Afflalo was unavailable for comment after the game.

