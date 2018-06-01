 

Basketball


Watch: Cavs v Warriors overtime thriller boils over into shoving match as Golden State draw first blood in NBA finals

Associated Press

Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors capitalized on a Cavaliers blunder that sent the game into overtime, withstanding a brilliant 51-point performance by LeBron James to beat Cleveland 124-114 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals this afternoon.

Cavs' Tristan Thompson was ejected for instigating the shoving match as the Warriors won 124-114.
Source: SKY

With the game nearly over, James jawed with both Curry and Klay Thompson, then Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green tangled moments later and made contact.

After replay review, Tristan Thompson received a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected with 2.6 seconds left.

Earlier, James was in utter disbelief as regulation ended in stunning fashion: George Hill made the first of two free throws with 4.7 seconds left after being fouled by Klay Thompson to tie the game.

Hill missed the second free throw with J.R. Smith securing the rebound, but the guard dribbled back toward halfcourt, apparently thinking the Cavs had a lead.

Instead, the game went to overtime and ultimately in the Warriors' favour.

