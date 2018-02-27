 

Basketball


Watch: 'I can barely read, mate' - Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams pokes fun at himself when quizzed about impending autobiography

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has linked up with author Madeleine Chapman, with the humorous Thunder centre set to release an autobiography about himself later this year.

The OKC Thunder centre was very vague about the book, saying it wasn't his idea.
Adams was vague with his answers when pressed by a reporter about the book.

"It's about myself... that's pretty much it mate," said Adams.

He admitted the book wasn't his idea and that someone had pitched it to him.

"I was like 'Okay. Whatever, bruv,'"

Adams was asked what he thought about his abilities as a writer with the big Kiwi coming up with this hilarious response, "I don't write... I can barely read, mate. I'm gonna write a book? Jesus."

The OKC Thunder centre was very vague about the book, saying it wasn't his idea.

