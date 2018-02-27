Watch: 'I can barely read, mate' - Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams pokes fun at himself when quizzed about impending autobiography

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has linked up with author Madeleine Chapman, with the humorous Thunder centre set to release an autobiography about himself later this year.

Adams was vague with his answers when pressed by a reporter about the book.

"It's about myself... that's pretty much it mate," said Adams.

He admitted the book wasn't his idea and that someone had pitched it to him.

"I was like 'Okay. Whatever, bruv,'"