Watch: Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson nails impressive long-range basket at celebrity match

Breakfast host and former Silver Fern Jenny-May Clarkson clearly hasn't lost her magic touch as she nailed a long-range 'four point' shot at last night's All-Star Celeb Slam charity basketball game.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The New Zealand Breakers-organised match was to raise money for Starship, and it featured politicians, business leaders and former pro athletes.

Jenny-May, a former midcourter for the Silver Ferns, provided a highlight play, nailing a long-range basket, much to her delight.