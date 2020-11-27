TODAY |

Watch: Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson nails impressive long-range basket at celebrity match

Source:  1 NEWS

Breakfast host and former Silver Fern Jenny-May Clarkson clearly hasn't lost her magic touch as she nailed a long-range 'four point' shot at last night's All-Star Celeb Slam charity basketball game.

The Breakfast host and former Silver Fern clearly hasn’t lost her touch judging by this effort at the Breakers’ All-Star Celeb Slam. Source: SKY

The New Zealand Breakers-organised match was to raise money for Starship, and it featured politicians, business leaders and former pro athletes.

Jenny-May, a former midcourter for the Silver Ferns, provided a highlight play, nailing a long-range basket, much to her delight.

Her side, led by Breakers and Tall Blacks' player Tom Ambercrombie, won 86-83, on the back of a late David Seymour free-throw, which was worth 10 points. 

Basketball
