 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Watch: Breakers sharpshooters rain threes on hapless Hawks defence to secure vital NBL win

share

Source:

SKY

American import Kevin Dillard has shrugged off a slow start to lead the New Zealand Breakers to a crucial 95-86 defeat of the Illawarra Hawks in Wollongong.

Import Kevin Dillard and Kirk Penny led the way as the Breakers kept their NBL playoff hopes alive.
Source: SKY

The Breakers trailed by 13 midway through the second quarter on Friday night before storming back to be down 52-50 at halftime at WIN Entertainment Centre.

The Hawks were held to 34 points in the second half and missed 23 of 33 shot attempts.

After missing three of his first four shots, Dillard scored his team's final six points of the first half. He caught fire in the third quarter, finishing with a game-high 26 points, while veteran sharpshooter Kirk Penney added 23 against his former team.

AJ Ogilvy scored a team-high 16 points for Illawarra and guard Rotnei Clarke finished with 14.

The lead changed hands 11 times in the first period before the Hawks' bench combined for 15 points to spark the home side to a 31-23 quarter-time lead.

Illawarra pushed the margin out to 13 in the opening minutes of the second period.

But the desperate Breakers responded by outscoring the Hawks 25-12 over the next seven minutes to tie the game at 48-48.

The Hawks did just enough to grab a two-point halftime lead, but they had missed their chance to put the game away and a rampant Breakers had all the answers in the second half.

New Zealand join Sydney in fourth spot with their 11th win of the season, while Illawarra (12-11) remain second.

Both teams have to back up for games on Sunday, with Illawarra away to Cairns and the Breakers hosting Perth.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.

LIVE: Black Caps lose Williamson, Raval in nightmare over early on day two

2
England coach Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones: The sporting world lacks leaders, NZ are going through it right now

00:27
3
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon's car withdrawn from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

01:46
4
The Geraldine driver has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo rally after he fatally crashed into a spectator.

Hayden Paddon uses statement to warn spectators after Monte Carlo tragedy: 'We all want to enjoy a good show and go home'

00:29
5
Import Kevin Dillard and Kirk Penny led the way as the Breakers kept their NBL playoff hopes alive.

Hawks coach fuming with new Breakers star Dillard: 'He was talking s*** - that guy's gotta learn some damn manners!'

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Trump's inauguration: More than 200 arrested during protests against President Donald Trump

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


00:23
It's January but already Mt Ruapehu has been coated in 'about 10cm of snow" overnight.

Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ