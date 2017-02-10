 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Watch: Back to back dunks in final seconds spectacularly seal vital victory over Melbourne for the Breakers

share

Sources:

SKY | NZN

The Breakers have kept their slim Australian NBL playoff hopes alive with an 88-70 final-round victory over Melbourne United in Auckland.

The New Zealand side was even for much of the match with Melbourne but came away with the win 88-70.
Source: SKY

Lurking in seventh as round 28 began, the Breakers needed a win, as well as other results to go their way, to make their sixth playoff series in seven years.

And the Auckland-based side did all they could on Friday night at the North Shore Events Centre, outgunning a wasteful United from behind the three-point line to secure victory.

United managed to score barely 20 per cent of all attempts from distance, while the Breakers managed a more-respectable 36 per cent.

Breakers young gun Finn Delaney was a standout, notching 13 points and nine rebounds at small forward, while stalwart Kirk Penney was solid with 15 points.

The 36-year-old Penney's haul makes him the first Breaker in history to score 3000 points in the ANBL.

The result was all the more impressive given the late withdrawal and hospitalisation of skipper Mika Vukona with a knee infection.

Melbourne United will need to defeat Perth in their final-round match to keep themselves in finals contention.

Nothing separated the sides in the first two quarters, as both struggled to find their range from around the court or break into a streak.

Breakers centre Alex Pledger excited with 12 points across the half, including one run of six straight points, while Casper Ware shone for the visitors with 11.

But Penney and new import Kevin Dillard went cold from behind the three-point line early on, nailing just one apiece.

The hosts edged ahead by the end of the first quarter, up 21-18, before United pegged them back with a Chris Goulding halftime buzzer-beater to level at 38-38.

Field goals late in the third quarter to Finn Delaney, Dillard and Paul Carter, as well as two Penney free throws, gave the Breakers breathing room heading into the final stretch.

With the scores at 58-53 at the end of the third, Carter drained his third three-pointer of the night with a jump shot before Delaney turned on the magic with three dunks.

United kept themselves in the match, hanging within striking distance as the seconds ticked away, but fell away late in the fourth quarter.

Delaney, in just his first year as a fully contracted player, notched a pair of free throws and point guard Shea Ili drained two threes.

The Breakers closed out the contest through Dillard, Penney and Rob Lowe.

Related

Breakers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


00:16
2
The Kiwi did what he does best, linking up with Russell Westbrook for a game-changing play.

Watch: Steven Adams' block ignites dizzying 360 finish as OKC slices and dices Lebron's Cavs, 118-109

3

Kiwis veteran centre Steve Matai, close to calling curtains on career

00:39
4
The two newlyweds, McCaw and Gemma Flynn said despite their athletic careers the race was a daunting task.

'We're just like amateur athletes in this sort of stuff'- Richie McCaw taking on his next challenge, the Coast to Coast


00:22
5
NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.

00:33
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

About 50 whales have been refloated today, but many seem unwilling to leave the rest of their imperilled social group.

00:20
Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.

Umaga delighted for Tuipulotu's return: 'He has been waiting for this moment and so have we'

Tuipulotu says it's been hard watching the Blues train while he's been training solo.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ