Watch: Aussie newsreader goes on wild rant at Philippines basketballers after brawl with Boomers

An Australian newsreader has delivered a fiery verbal spray in the direction of the Filipino basketballers involved in a violent brawl with Australian players at a World Cup qualifier, labelling them "muppets" and "braindead imbeciles".

Greg Thomson couldn't hold back his feelings about the situation.
Source: FOX Sports Australia

Fox Sports Australia's Greg Thomson couldn't keep his emotions in check as he spoke about the situation, telling his co-anchor the display was an act of thuggery.

"The Philippines team needs to be struck off for 12 months, those officials who threw punches and chairs need to receive lifetime bans.

"That is appalling, disgusting, thuggery."

Thomson then took aim at the Philippines players who posed for a selfie while officials looked at replays to try and gain a better understanding of what had happened.

"To add insult to injury, these muppets, these brain-dead imbeciles, pose for a selfie while officials try to figure out what the hell to do."

In the end, 13 players were ejected from the game - nine of which were from the Philippines.

