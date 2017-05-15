Warriors' ridiculous NBA playoffs comeback win over Spurs marred by questionable injury to Kawhi Leonard

Stephen Curry started the rally in the third to get Golden State going, then Kevin Durant was determined to do his part in the fourth.

Two of the biggest stars on one side delivered when the best player on the other went down.

Curry scored 40 points and hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining as the Warriors rallied from way behind after Kawhi Leonard was lost to an ankle injury to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-111 this afternoon in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

"It's the playoffs. You've got to expect everything," Curry said. "I wouldn't call it smooth sailing at all. We've actually had to execute and get to this point. They came out and challenged us heavy, put a nice little run together.

"It took us a minute to figure it out to get up to that game speed after this little break. It's definitely a nice way to win Game 1. We've got to capitalize off that and start Game 2 a lot better."

Draymond Green gave Golden State the lead for good on a three-point play after the Warriors trailed by as many as 25 points.

Leonard left in the third quarter after he re-injured his left ankle, and the Warriors capitalized with an 18-0 run.

Durant scored 10 straight points during a key fourth-quarter stretch on the way to 34 points, while Zaza Pachulia had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Leonard had 26 points and eight rebounds. LaMarcus Aldridge produced another clutch playoff performance with 28 points and eight boards.

Somehow, these unusually careless, cold-shooting Warriors found a way to keep their unblemished postseason record alive at 9-0.