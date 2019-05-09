TODAY |

Warriors hold on to clinch vital win over Rockets as Kevin Durant gets injured

Associated Press
Klay Thompson scored 27 points, including a key layup with 4.1 seconds left, and the Golden State Warriors overcame Kevin Durant's calf injury to beat the Houston Rockets 104-99 today for a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Durant strained his right calf late in the third quarter.

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly following a baseline jumper. He finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists.

James Harden scored 31 points for the Rockets, who will try to stave off elimination back home in Houston on Saturday.

Durant's status for Game 6 is unclear. After he departed with the injury, the rest of Golden State's array of stars helped the Warriors close it out.

Draymond Green received his fourth technical of the postseason with 3:39 left, and then knocked down a three-pointer on the other end.

Thompson followed Green's three with one of his own to make it 97-89 with 2:33 remaining.

Stephen Curry struggled with his shot yet again and finished with 25 points on 9-for-23 shooting. He went 3 of 11 from long range.

    Golden State edged Houston 104-99 and now lead their NBA series 3-2. Source: NBA
