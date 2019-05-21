TODAY |

Warriors eliminate Trail Blazers in overtime, advance to fifth consecutive NBA final

Golden State Warriors have eliminated the Portland Trail Blazers to book a place in the NBA Finals series for a fifth straight year, giving Andrew Bogut a chance at a second championship ring.

The Warriors won 119-117 in overtime in Portland today for a 4-0 Western Conference Finals series sweep.

It was another devastating loss for the Trail Blazers after compiling big leads in the series.

They led each of the last three games by more than 13 points only for the Warriors to stage comebacks and snatch victory.

The Trail Blazers had a 17-point lead late in the third-quarter in game four and All-Star guard Damian Lillard had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation and in overtime but his final-second shots missed.

The Warriors' Steph Curry, with 37 points, had his fourth-straight game of 35-points or more while teammate Draymond Green had a triple-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Portland's centre Meyers Leonard had a monster game with 30 points and 12 rebounds while Lillard added 28 points.

Bogut had four points from two dunks in nine minutes coming off the bench.

The veteran Australian centre won a championship with the Warriors in 2015.

The Warriors lost the title series to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and Bogut was traded to make way for All-Star signing Kevin Durant.

Bogut eventually returned to Australia to play in the last NBL season before getting a late-season, short-term call to help the Warriors in the finals.

The Warriors, who beat the Cavs for titles in 2017 and 2018, are favourites to three-peat.

They will play the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors. The Bucks lead 2-1.

    The Warriors defeated the Trail Blazers 119-117, winning their NBA series 4-0.
