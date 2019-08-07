TODAY |

'I want to win' - RJ Hampton aiming for success with Breakers

AAP
Star New Zealand Breakers signing RJ Hampton planned to spend his first day on Kiwi soil soaking up the culture, including a seat at the Bledisloe Cup rugby Test.

Eighteen-year-old US schoolboy sensation Hampton arrived in Auckland this morning, carrying the label of the most exciting NBL recruit in years.

Having chosen to bypass offers from leading colleges, he has entered the professional ranks directly via the NBL's Next Stars scheme and is touted as a top-five prospect in next year's NBA draft.

The former student of Little Elm High School in Texas told journalists he's set a lofty target in his maiden pro season.

The 18-year-out breakout star says his first goal is to win an NBL championship.

"I want to win an NBL championship - that's my main goal first," Hampton told journalists.

"I want to further my basketball career with the Breakers and help the Breakers out as much as I can."

The new Breakers star, 18, is looking forward to seeing new mate TJ Perenara in action.

Hampton said he was humbled by a Maori powhiri welcome at Auckland Airport and planned to attend his first rugby game, when the All

Blacks face the Wallabies for the Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park on Saturday night.

He revealed he had forged a long-distance friendship with All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara.

The 18-year-old turned down offers from some of the biggest US colleges to play for the Auckland club.

"I know he is one of the biggest names in New Zealand, so I mean I'm excited to go see him play tonight."

Hampton has a month of training before the Breakers pre-season programme begins.

His NBL debut is set down for a road game against the Sydney Kings on October 18.

The 18-year-old turned down the chance to play at an American university to head to NZ.
