Video: Ugly scenes unfold as players brawl with officials in US basketball tournament

Video surfaced has surfaced online of basketball players attacking officials during an amateur game in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

The incident occurred yesterday during an AUU game between RAW Athletics a team from Chicago and the Houston Raptors.

Players in the video can be seen surrounding a referee who was pushed to the ground and is hit repeatedly before other officials and spectators intervene.

RAW Athletics coach Howard Martin told ESPN that one of the officials sparked the melee after pushing one of his players.

"At the end of the game, one of my players was complaining about a call," Martin told ESPN.

"He made a comment to the referee. The ref didn't like it. So the other team inbounded the ball, walked it up, the ref said to my player, 'Say it again.' Then he T'd him up and kicked him out of the game.

"And he walked behind him, still having words. Then the ref pushed my player, and they squared up right by my bench. When they squared up, another one of my players jumped off the bench and took [the ref] down. We separated them."