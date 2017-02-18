Video: Teen NBA star on fire, sinks multiple three-pointers as World All Stars edge US

Jamal Murray scored 36 points and Buddy Hield, a New Orleans Pelicans rookie, added 28 to the delight of the locals as the World squad beat the US 150-141 today in the Rising Stars Challenge.

The game featuring top rookies and second-year pros is the main event on the first night of NBA All-Star weekend.

Murray, a Canadian and Denver Nuggets rookie out of Kentucky, went 9 of 14 on three-pointers and was voted the game's MVP. Hield, a Bahamian, was 11-of-22 shooting overall, but just 3 of 12 from deep.

Latvian Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks added 24 points.