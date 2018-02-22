Video: Tearful Kiwi veteran basketballer Kirk Penney breaks down during retirement announcement after speaking about his late father

New Zealand Breakers guard and Kiwi basketball legend Kirk Penney broke down while announcing his retirement from the sport today, after talking about his father who died last October.

Penney, 37, said his dad played a huge part in his basketball career and admitted he struggled to continue playing the game he loved after his death.

"Losing my dad last October was really a challenge for me in some ways to even keep playing," said Penney.

"He was such a massive support, I went to Wisconsin and he came over and supported me for years.

"He was always there for me."

Penney made his debut for the New Zealand Breakers in 2007.