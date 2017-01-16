Video: Steven Adams suffers nasty head knock during NBA win

Source:NBA
Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams had to be taken from the court in his OKC Thunder side's 122-118 win over the Sacramento Kings earlier today.
Shortly into the third quarter Adams went up to contest a rebound, losing his footing on landing and hitting his head on the court.
OKC Thunder's doctors then had to evaluate Adams for what they described as "concussion like symptoms".
There has been no official word on whether or not Adams will take part in the Thunder's upcoming matches.
