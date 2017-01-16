 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Video: Steven Adams suffers nasty head knock during NBA win

share

Source:

NBA

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams had to be taken from the court in his OKC Thunder side's 122-118 win over the Sacramento Kings earlier today.

Shortly into the third quarter Adams went up to contest a rebound, losing his footing on landing and hitting his head on the court.

OKC Thunder's doctors then had to evaluate Adams for what they described as "concussion like symptoms".

There has been no official word on whether or not Adams will take part in the Thunder's upcoming matches.

The Kiwi star had to be taken from the court after this incident in OKC's 122-118 win over Sacramento.
Source: NBA

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:29
2
The NZ captain was at his very best on the last afternoon to post his 15th Test century.

Watch: Kane Williamson's rapid century leads Black Caps to famous Test win over Bangladesh

00:29
3
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Watch: Bangladesh skipper felled by vicious bouncer, stretchered off as NZ hunt victory

00:10
4
The Highlanders centre clearly wants to make an impact in 2017, judging by this eye-popping pre-season workout.

Watch: All Black Malakai Fekitoa prepares for new season by squatting humongous weights at the gym

02:20
5
Kane Williamson celebrates his century for Black Caps v Bangladesh

Captain's knock from Kane Williamson leads Black Caps to famous win over Bangladesh

02:01
We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

'I've always wanted to know where I came from' – Kiwi mum goes online to track down birth parents

We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

01:55
It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

'I noticed the ground opening up...that's when I knew we were in trouble' - locomotive engineer reflects on Kaikoura quake experience

It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ