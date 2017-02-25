 

Basketball


Video: Steph Curry sinks ridiculous three-pointer buzzer beater as Warriors beat Clippers

Stephen Curry scored 17 of his 35 points in a 3-point flurry over the final 3:37 of the third quarter, and the two-time reigning MVP also had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Warriors used a big second half to beat the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors star scored 35-points in his side's 123-113 win over the Clippers.
Source: SKY

The Warriors went onto winning their match against the Clippers 123-113 at Oracle Arena in Oakland last night.

Curry's four-point play with 30.7 seconds left in the third and buzzer-beating 3 to punctuate the one-sided period propelled Golden State.

Curry and Kevin Durant combined for eight of their team's nine 3-pointers in the third.

The Warriors scored 50 points in the quarter after trailing 61-49 at halftime. It was the NBA's first 50-point quarter since the Lakers had 51 against the Knicks on March 25, 2014.

Durant scored 15 of his 25 points in the third and also contributed 15 rebounds and seven assists as the NBA-best Warriors (48-9) began the stretch run with a downright dominant second half.

