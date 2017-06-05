 

Video: Smooth three-pointer tops off clinical victory for Golden State over Cavaliers giving them 2-0 NBA Finals lead

LeBron James has been brilliant in the first two games of the NBA Finals, which still have been lopsided losses for his Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ian Clark scored the final points for the Warriors who destroyed Cleveland 132-113.
While James has delivered - he had a triple-double in Game 2 - it hasn't been nearly enough against the superstar-laden Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Love provided a needed scoring boost in Game 2 after Kyrie Irving did the same in Game 1 but almost no one else came through, sending the Cavs to a 132-113 loss and a 0-2 series deficit.

Unless that changes quickly, Cavs-Warriors III could end up being a much shorter series than the first two editions of the Finals trilogy that the teams split. 

James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists to tie Magic Johnson's record with his eighth career Finals triple-double but expended so much energy that he had a hard time getting
to the rim in the second half when he often seemed to settle for jumpers.

He was even seen huffing and puffing as he went to the bench at one point in the third quarter.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn't been nearly enough.

Cleveland's third star, point guard Kyrie Irving, struggled offensively with a 8-for-23 shooting night, fellow starters Tristan Thompson (eight points, four rebounds) and J.R. Smith (scoreless) were invisible again and no one on the bench stepped up leaving King James helpless for much of the night.

Thompson's lack of production has been particularly glaring considering how big a role he played the past two seasons, averaging a double-double in the Finals each of those years. He hadn't reached double figures in points or rebounds this year in the first two games combined.

James and Love combined to make 24 of 41 shots, while the rest of the team shot just 36 percent with only Irving even reaching double-figures. In the 113-91 loss in Game 1,

Thompson and Smith combined to make one basket and the Cavs got 25 percent shooting outside of James and Irving.

Midseason acquisitions Kyle Korver and Deron Williams have failed to make their anticipated impact, with Williams being held scoreless through two games while Korver followed up a zero-point opener with eight points but has been a liability defensively.

