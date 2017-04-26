Video: Russell Westbrook flees court as OKC dumped out of NBA finals by Houston

James Harden had 34 points and his supporting cast helped the Houston Rockets overcome a 47-point game by Russell Westbrook to get a 105-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this afternoon, to advance to the Western Conference semi finals.

The Thunder head home a year after advancing to the Western Conference finals after Houston took this series 4-1.The Rockets used a 5-1 run, with all their points coming on free throws, to pull away from the Thunder and make it 98-91, in the fourth quarter.

Victor Oladipo threw a pass about five feet above Westbrook's head and out of bounds on the next possession and Harden made a layup on the other end with about three minutes left.

The Rockets began eating up the clock after that and Oklahoma City missed shot after shot that could have closed the gap.