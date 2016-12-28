Video: The next Steph Curry? Basketballer teases opponent with lethal half-court shot

Source:Ballervisions
A high school student in California has come up with an extraordinary piece of skill in a basketball game.
Playing for Chino Hills against Foothill, 13-year old LaMelo Ball walked with the ball to the half court line, before signalling to his opponents that he would take a shot.
Members of the other team stood back in disbelief at such an act, and were left stunned when Melo casually made the shot.
Chino Hills came away winners 131-100, with Melo reportedly being offered a scholarship to UCLA as a result.
