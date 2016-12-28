 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Video: The next Steph Curry? Basketballer teases opponent with lethal half-court shot

share

Source:

Ballervisions

A high school student in California has come up with an extraordinary piece of skill in a basketball game.

LaMelo Ball casually pointed at the half court line, before coolly slotting a three-pointer for Chino Hills in California.
Source: Ballervisions

Playing for Chino Hills against Foothill, 13-year old LaMelo Ball walked with the ball to the half court line, before signalling to his opponents that he would take a shot.

Members of the other team stood back in disbelief at such an act, and were left stunned when Melo casually made the shot.

Chino Hills came away winners 131-100, with Melo reportedly being offered a scholarship to UCLA as a result. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The superstar duo were at it again for the Thunder, and were too much for the Heat to handle

Video: Steven Adams, Russell Westbrook combine to see OKC obliterate Miami


2
Channel Nine presenter Mark Nicholas

Channel Nine cricket commentator Mark Nicholas hospitalised again

00:09
3
On his trip to the Wairere Falls, the All Blacks winger managed a quick workout with his beloved pooch.

Video: Waisake Naholo endures punishing staircase climb carrying his dog Mosko

00:13
4
LaMelo Ball casually pointed at the half court line, before coolly slotting a three-pointer for Chino Hills in California.

Video: The next Steph Curry? Basketballer teases opponent with lethal half-court shot

5
Australia's David Warner celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan on the third day of their second cricket test in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Warner century spearheads Aussie fightback against Pakistan in Melbourne

00:26
This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

Flashback: 'I did miss you' - when Leia and Han Solo shared an emotional hug

This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

03:00
2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

A look back at the violent crimes in NZ that dominated the headlines this year

2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

01:48
Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.

Video: A look back on the life of Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.


03:23
Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder earlier this year.

Year in review: Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker's rise to become world champion in 2016

Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder.

02:05
Australasia’s largest cruise liner company says big ships might soon start by-passing the city

Auckland's lucrative cruise trade under threat if plans aren't hurried for a new berth

No berth was big enough for Ovation of the Seas in the City of Sails today.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ