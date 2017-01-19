Video: NBA superstar James Harden makes diehard fan's 100th birthday something to remember

James Harden has shown why he is considered a top NBA athlete both on and off the court after a making an elderly fan's birthday extra special in the Houston Rockets' 111-92 win over the Milwaukee Bucks today.

Harden scored 38 points as he continued his fine run of performances in recent games while adding six rebounds and eight assists.

But the MVP candidate arguably made his best play of the night when he went over to a fan seated courtside and spoke with her before taking a picture.

Harden told reporters the moment was more than just a photo opportunity.

"Today's her 100th birthday," Harden said.