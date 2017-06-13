Video: The moment Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers to claim 2017 NBA title

Golden State have won their second NBA championship in three seasons after claiming a 4-1 series victory over Cleveland.



The Warriors won game five 129-120 at Oakland's Oracle Arena as Kevin Durant - named NBA finals MVP - starred with 39 points, while guard Stephen Curry had 34.



The two teams have contested the past three finals.



The Warriors won in 2014-15 but were beaten in last year's deciding series by the LeBron James-inspired Cavaliers.



James toiled hard with 41 points and 13 rebounds but was denied his fourth NBA championship ring, while teammate Kyrie Irving scored 26 points.



"We were really good tonight. You've got to tip your hat to Cleveland. They kept us up all night," Durant said.



"LeBron and Kyrie - I've never seen none like them two before.



"But we're champions and it's amazing doing it on our home court."



The Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the series as they set a record for NBA playoff winning streaks with 15 straight victories.

