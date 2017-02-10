 

Basketball


Video: Maybe he is human! LeBron James embarrassingly misses pair of massive dunks as Cavaliers are out done by OKC

Russell Westbrook scored 29 points and had his 26th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-109 in the NBA today.

It wasn’t LeBron's day as the Cavalier's star did everything but put the ball into the net in two monster dunk attempts as OKC stormed home 118-109.
Westbrook added 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the 63rd triple-double of his career.

Victor Oladipo scored 23 points and Steven Adams had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who now can focus on their showdown with former teammate Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points, LeBron James 18 and Kevin Love 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who had won four straight. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said after Wednesday's win at Indiana that he was considering resting the three All-Stars, but they all started.

