Video: LeBron James leads fightback as Cleveland overcome Golden State

The Cleveland Cavaliers have stolen a one point win over the Golden State Warriors 109-108 in a rematch of last season's finals series.

The Cavaliers managed a win in the dying moments against the Warriors in a massive clash.
In a match laden with superstars, LeBron James led the way with 31 points, while Kyrie Irving chipped in with 25 points of his own.

Golden State's star duo of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry did all they could, with Durant registering 36 points while Curry had 15.

Irving sealed the win for Cleveland with just under four seconds remaining, while Durant had a chance of his own to snatch victory, but saw his last shot after the buzzer miss the target.

