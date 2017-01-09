Video: Kiwi NBA hopeful Tai Webster nails monster three-point buzzer-beater in US college clash

Tai Webster continues to impress in his final year at Nebraska University, nailing an impressive three-point buzzer beater to end the first quarter.

The long shot capped off an inspired 14-0 run by the Huskies against Northwestern University as they turned around a 10-point deficit to lead 37-33 at the end of quarter.

But the early surge wasn't enough as the visiting Wildcats ran away winners, pipping Webster's side 74-66, in this morning's clash.