Video: Kiwi NBA hopeful Tai Webster nails monster three-point buzzer-beater in US college clash

Tai Webster continues to impress in his final year at Nebraska University, nailing an impressive three-point buzzer beater to end the first quarter.

Webster channelled his inner Steph Curry to ensure Nebraska University had a lead at the end of the first quarter against Northwestern University.
Source: Big Ten Network

The long shot capped off an inspired 14-0 run by the Huskies against Northwestern University as they turned around a 10-point deficit to lead 37-33 at the end of quarter.

But the early surge wasn't enough as the visiting Wildcats ran away winners, pipping Webster's side 74-66, in this morning's clash.

Webster finished the game with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

