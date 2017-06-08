 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Basketball


Video: Kevin Durant toys with Cavs defenders as Golden State go 3-0 up

share

Source:

Associated Press

Kevin Durant drained a big 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left and scored 31 points overall as the Golden State Warriors moved within one win of post-season perfection and payback by rallying to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals today.

The Warriors can clinch the NBA finals series with one more win after defeating Cleveland 118-113 today.
Source: ABC

The Warriors trailed by six with three minutes left before Durant, who signed with Golden State last summer to win a championship, brought them back, scoring 14 in the fourth.

With their 15th straight win, the Warriors have the longest post-season streak for any team in the four major professional sports.

And with a win in Game 4 on Friday night, Golden State can exorcise those haunting demons from last year when the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals to the Cavaliers. No team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit.

Klay Thompson added 30 points and Stephen Curry 26 for this California Dream Team now one win from its second title in three years.

LeBron James shook off a knee-buckling blow to the chin and every Golden State shot while scoring 39 and Kyrie Irving added 38 for the Cavs, who took a 113-107 lead with 3:09 left on J.R. Smith's 3-pointer.

Curry hit a layup and after both James and Irving missed for the Cavs, Durant dropped his 3 - a shot that could be the one most remembered in this magnificent run by the Warriors.

"All I was looking at was the bottom of the net," Durant said.

"I've been working on that shot my whole life. To see that go in, that was liberating, man. We've got one more to go."

After the Warriors went up, Irving missed a 3 from his favorite spot on the right side and the Warriors closed it out with four free throws in the final 12.9 seconds before celebrating briefly on the floor and then charging down the hallway to their locker room.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders warming up during the Super Rugby Match, Crusaders V Blues, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 3rd March 2016. Copyright Photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

'We have some of the world's best' - Crusaders pick eight All Blacks to face wounded Lions


00:37
2
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride


00:42
3
Assistant coach Ian Foster says his growth over the past 12 months has been incredible but he still has a lot to learn.

Watch: 'He's shown a great composure about him' - Jordie Barrett's all-round game catapults him into All Blacks


00:31
4
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

00:33
5
Jordie, along with brothers Beauden and Scott, have been selected in the All Blacks squad to face the British and Irish Lions.

'It might have been in our wildest aspirations' – Jordie Barrett thrilled to join older brothers in All Blacks squad

Theresa May will be regarded as little better than a third-rate version of Margaret Thatcher, argues 1 NEWS columnist John Armstrong.

Opinion: UK PM Theresa May is no Margaret Thatcher

The Tory leader's election campaign has been a shocker, says John Armstrong.

00:37
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride

Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett are the two debutantes announced to play against the Lions.


00:12
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.


02:03
Catherine Delahunty says children should be taught how to resolve conflict peacefully.

Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

"The NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."

02:21
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ