Video: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green turn defence to offence as steal leads to electrifying alley-oop dunk

Stephen Curry scored 30 points as the Golden State Warriors completed a sweep of the Utah Jazz with a 121-95 victory in their NBA second round playoff series this afternoon.

The defending Western Conference champions have won both their series in four games and now await the winner of the Rockets-Spurs series that is tied at 2-2.

Interim head coach Mike Brown said before the game he hoped his team would get out to a fast start and the Warriors did exactly that. Golden State led 39-17 at the end of the first quarter after an onslaught from Klay Thompson and Curry. They combined to shoot 6 for 8 in the opening period.

Thompson finished with 21 points, Kevin Durant scored 18 and Draymond Green posted his third career postseason triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.