 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Basketball


Video: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green turn defence to offence as steal leads to electrifying alley-oop dunk

share

Source:

Associated Press

Stephen Curry scored 30 points as the Golden State Warriors completed a sweep of the Utah Jazz with a 121-95 victory in their NBA second round playoff series this afternoon.

The play summarised Golden State’s night as their strong defence helped them brush aside Utah 121-95 to advance to the NBA’s Western finals.
Source: SKY

The defending Western Conference champions have won both their series in four games and now await the winner of the Rockets-Spurs series that is tied at 2-2.

Interim head coach Mike Brown said before the game he hoped his team would get out to a fast start and the Warriors did exactly that. Golden State led 39-17 at the end of the first quarter after an onslaught from Klay Thompson and Curry. They combined to shoot 6 for 8 in the opening period.

Thompson finished with 21 points, Kevin Durant scored 18 and Draymond Green posted his third career postseason triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 25 points and Shelvin Mack chipped in 18.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
Masaga spooked all who passed him after training – except for a stone-cold Stephen Donald who didn't even flinch.

Watch: Chiefs jokester Lelia Masaga gets teammates McKenzie, Messam and Cruden squealing with funny scare-cam prank

00:29
2
The former All Black star cemented his Racing 92 a spot in the French Top 14 quarter-finals after this effort.

Watch: Video emerges of silky smooth Dan Carter throwing sneaky dummy before dotting down for match winner

01:15
3
The NRL star said he felt a genuine sense of devotion to the club after they helped him “revive” his career.

'It will be the Bulldogs for three years' - Foran confirms Doggies most likely destination after Warriors departure

02:07
4
The NRL has come under intense scrutiny for its drug policies recently, but the latest saga following last week's Test is just the tip of the iceberg.

Exclusive: Twelve NRL players protected last season by current drug testing system despite positive cocaine results

01:33
5
Laidlaw replaces England’s Ben Youngs who had to withdraw following news his sister-in-law has terminal cancer.

Lions receive Scottish injection after Greig Laidlaw is called in to cover halfbacks

01:52
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

Could the way this lamb is produced be a game changer?

A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

02:12
Act MP David Seymour, and others, are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

'It's bad to have a law that we're probably all breaking just about every God damn day' - MP

Act MP David Seymour and others are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

00:29
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ