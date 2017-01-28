Video: Harden's historic NBA season continues as The Beard destroys 76ers with second 50 point triple double

James Harden scored 51 points and had 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 123-118 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers this afternoon.

Harden has at least 30 points and 10 assists in 18 games this season. The NBA's third-leading scorer entering the game, Harden finished two points shy of tying his career high. He was 16 for 28 from the field, including 6 for 11 from 3-point range, and made 13 of 14 free throws.

Harden scored 19 points in the third quarter. Nene added 21 points to help the Rockets snap a two-game skid and win for just the fourth time in 10 games.