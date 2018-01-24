Video: 'Great manners' - fatherly Steven Adams signs autographs for polite young Thunder fans ahead of Nets showdown

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has become a fan favourite amongst the young Oklahoma City Thunder crowd and showed them some love by signing autographs for fans before his side's showdown against the Brooklyn Nets.

Adams put a smile on the faces of young Thunder supporters at Chesapeake Energy Arena today, signing autographs and praising the fans for their good manners.

"Great manners," said Adams as each kid asked the Thunder centre politely for his signature.