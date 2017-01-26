 

Basketball


Video: Breakers star responds after horror eye-pop out of socket - 'Thanks for all the love and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine'

AAP, 1 NEWS

A grotesque eye injury to Breakers forward Akil Mitchell isn't as serious as first thought, says the club's general manager Dillon Boucher.

The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.
Mitchell's freak injury caused a 15 minute fourth quarter delay, and contributed to the Breakers being blown out 94-81by Cairns in Auckland last night.

The American fell to the floor in agony early in the final quarter after what seemed to be an innocuous poke to the face while contesting a rebound with Taipans centre Nnanna Egwu.

Moments later, video coverage showed his left eye coming out of its socket.

But late last night, Mitchell took to social media to thank his fans for their support - and that he was at home recovering well.

"Thanks for all the love, well wishes, and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine, more tests tomorrow," tweeted Mitchell.

The injury left his teammates visibly upset, along with fans near the baseline.

Some Breakers players gathered in a huddle to say a prayer for the 24-year-old former University of Virginia player.

The game was halted for about 15 minutes before Mitchell returned to his feet and was assisted from the North Shore Events Centre, his head covered by a towel.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

Boucher said specialists at Auckland Hospital had diagnosed a small amount of damage to Mitchell's eye.

"The early reports are very positive that the injury is not as serious as first feared," Boucher told journalists.

"Akil's immediate recovery has been such that he is being released to return home, but will undergo further medical tests tomorrow.

"This is obviously the best possible news after what was a frightening situation."

Boucher was "extremely proud" of the way the incident was handled by the Breakers and the courage shown by the players and coaches in completing the game.

Mitchell was easily the team's best performer before the injury with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

