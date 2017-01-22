Video: Breakers fend off Wildcats to notch fourth straight win in Auckland

The Breakers have secured their fourth straight victory, beating the Perth Wildcats 86-82 in Auckland.

Kirk Penney scored 25 points and power forward Paul Carter chipped in with 15 points of his own while securing five rebounds. Point guard Kevin Dillard followed two game-winning efforts in two games with another 20-point performance.

The win takes the Breakers finally to a 12-12 record, which places them alongside the lllawarra Hawks in second spot, behind runaway leaders the Adelaide 36ers (17-7).

With four games remaining, Paul Henare's men may still need to win three to guarantee a spot in the post-season, but they are now a heck of a chance on the back of a run of wins that has coincided with the arrival of influential Dillard.